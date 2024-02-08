Denmark orders schools to restrict sending student data to Google

Bleeping Computer reports:
The Danish data protection authority (Datatilsynet) has issued a decision and injunction regarding student data being funneled to Google through the use of Chromebooks and Google Workspace services in the country’s schools.
The matter was brought to the agency’s attention roughly four years ago by a concerned parent and activist, Jesper Graugaard, who protested how student data is sent to Google without any consideration about the potential for misuse or the impact it could have on those persons in the future.
