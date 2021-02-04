Democrats propose bill to protect privacy, data security amid growing use of pandemic-related tech

Anuja Vaidya reports:

Technology is the linchpin of the United States’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the growing use of digital solutions raises the complicated issue of ensuring individuals’ right to privacy.

Now, a group of Congressional Democrats have introduced a bill to address this concern.

The Public Health Emergency Privacy Act would set enforceable privacy and data security rights for health information amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It would ensure that data collected is strictly limited for use in public health, mandate that tech firms delete data collected once the public health emergency is over and explicitly prohibit the use of health data for discriminatory, unrelated or intrusive purposes.