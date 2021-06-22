Demand for personal banking info to get F1 race ticket refund prompts privacy concerns

Jun 222021
 
 June 22, 2021  Posted by  Business, Featured News, Non-U.S.

Leah Hendry reports:

Formula One fans who have waited more than a year to get a refund for their cancelled 2020 Canadian Grand Prix tickets are now being asked to fork over personal banking information to get their money back.

Michelle Savoy bought race tickets for her son as a Christmas present in 2019.

When the Montreal race was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, she asked for a refund from Gootickets.com, which bills itself as an official ticket provider for sports events around the world, including Formula One. The company is based in Monaco.

At the beginning of June, Savoy got an email confirming refunds would finally be processed, but there was a hitch: the company said too much time had passed to reimburse the amount to her credit card.

