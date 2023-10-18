Delete-your-data laws have a perennial problem: Data brokers who fail to register

Suzanne Smalley reports:
Laws requiring data brokers to register are catching on at the state government level, but so far they have not been adequately enforced, allowing large numbers of brokers to operate under the radar even in states maintaining registries, privacy experts say.
Four states have now passed laws requiring registration, and in the two states with operative registries, advocates say the number of listed companies does not reflect the size or reach of the industry.
