Delaware Could Become the 13th State to Enact a Comprehensive State Privacy Law

On June 30, 2023, the Delaware House of Representatives passed the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act (H.B. 154) (the “DPDPA”), a day after the Delaware Senate passed the legislation. The DPDPA heads to Governor John Carney for a final signature. This could make Delaware the 13th U.S. state to enact comprehensive privacy legislation.
Applicability
The DPDPA would apply to persons that conduct business in Delaware or persons that produce products or services that are targeted to Delaware residents and that during the preceding calendar year did any of the following: (1) controlled or processed the personal data of not less than 35,000 consumers, excluding personal data controlled or processed solely for the purpose of completing a payment transaction; or (2) controlled or processed the personal data of not less than 10,000 consumers and derived more than 20 percent of their gross revenue from the sale of personal data.
