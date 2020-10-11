Defendant had no reasonable expectation of privacy in his employer’s information he was accused of taking

FourthAmendment.com highlights a court opinion out of Massachusetts:

Defendant is charged with accessing and taking his employer’s information for the purpose of setting up a rival company doing the same thing. His motion to suppress the information is denied because he has no reasonable expectation of privacy in it. United States v. Yu, 2020 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 187575 (D. Mass. Oct. 9, 2020)