‘Deeply alarmed’: China now ahead of U.S. on privacy law

Jul 092021
 
 July 9, 2021  Posted by  Laws, Non-U.S.

Alexandra S. Levine reports:

The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened digital surveillance around the world. But in China, where citizens had already been subjected to mass tracking by the government, the crisis helped expand an authoritarian system that has been refined and cemented as the norm.

Yet, as the Chinese surveillance state grows, so does public pushback. Case in point: A Chinese professor goes to a zoo in Hangzhou, which requires a scan of his face before he can enter. Dismayed, the professor files the first-ever lawsuit there over the use of facial recognition — and in April, shockingly, he wins.

Read more on Politico.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.