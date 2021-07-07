Debit Card Apps for Kids Are Collecting a Shocking Amount of Personal Data

Jul 072021
July 7, 2021 Business, Featured News, Youth & Schools
Todd Feathers reports:
The fintech company Greenlight says that its app and debit card for kids is a financial literacy tool that gives parents “superpowers” to set strict controls on their children’s spending. Parents can use the app to pay allowances, choose which stores the connected debit cards work at, set spending limits, and receive instant notifications whenever their child makes a purchase.
But there’s one thing Greenlight makes it very hard for parents to control: What the company does with the mountains of sensitive data it collects about children.
Read more on Vice.
h/t, Joe Cadillic