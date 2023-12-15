Debate over US surveillance powers pushed into 2024

Martin Matishak reports:

Congress will wait until next year to debate the future of a key surveillance program after the House on Thursday approved a four-month extension of its legal authority.

Lawmakers voted 310-118 to clear an $886 billion defense policy bill that included a temporary renewal until April 19 of federal powers to conduct sweeping surveillance of foreigners’ communications under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Prior to the vote, members voted 307-23 to defeat a motion by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) to adjourn the chamber to block a final vote on the legislation, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The Senate approved the measure on Wednesday. It now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature.