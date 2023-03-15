Death Penalty For Abortions Is On The Table In South Carolina

Mar 152023
 
 March 15, 2023

Lydia O’Connor reports:

A South Carolina lawmaker is defending a bill he authored that could result in the death penalty for people who have abortions, even as onetime co-sponsors of the legislation back away from it.

The proposal from Republican state Rep. Rob Harris seeks to amend South Carolina’s criminal code so that all references to a “person” include a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus at any stage of development.

Read more at HuffingtonPost.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related:   South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023

