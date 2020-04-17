De-identified data exception in HIPAA poses a litigation risk

Patricia S. Calhoun is a health care attorney with an interest in privacy issues with Carlton Fields, P.A., where Patricia M. Carreiro is a data privacy and cybersecurity litigation attorney. They have an opinion piece on Stat News this week. They write:

As money pours into health care startups built around artificial intelligence — more than 350 deals totaling $4 billion in 2019 — the field is generally overlooking the potential litigation risk surrounding the de-identified data exception in HIPAA.

The writers then focus on the “de-identitifed” exception in HIPAA and suggest that given how much big data already exists, the idea that data really can’t be re-identified may be more of a pipe dream than anything else. So if data doesn’t fall under the “de-identified” exception to HIPAA, those developing new apps for tracking contacts, for example, need to consider whether they can be sued for failing to get patient authorization to disclose data.

