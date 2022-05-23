DC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica data breach

May 232022
May 23, 2022 Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News
Michelle Stoddart reports:
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine has sued Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly failing to protect consumer data following the Cambridge Analytica data leak.
“The evidence shows Mr. Zuckerberg was personally involved in Facebook’s failure to protect the privacy and data of its users leading directly to the Cambridge Analytica incident,” Racine said in a statement about the lawsuit released Monday.
Read more at ABC 7.
