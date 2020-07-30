Data watchdog: ‘Serious doubts’ over whether social welfare inspectors acted lawfully at airports

Jack Horgan-Jones reports:

The State’s data watchdog has said it has “serious doubts” about whether social welfare inspectors were acting lawfully when gathering information at airports in relation to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The Government’s controversial policing of the issue has become a millstone in the dying days of this Dáil term, and other issues have now emerged over whether Government inspectors had the right to question people in a blanket manner at the airports.