Data protection scofflaws failed to pay £2m in fines from UK watchdog – and 68% of penalties are still outstanding

Nov 052020
 
 November 5, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Non-U.S.

Gareth Corfield reports:

Scofflaws have failed to pay nearly £2m in fines handed out by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office over the past 18 months, according to new research.

Between January 2019 and August 2020, the ICO issued a total of £3.2m in monetary penalty notices but just £1.03m has been paid, according to research from SMS API biz The SMS Works.

Read more on The Register.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.