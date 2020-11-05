Data protection scofflaws failed to pay £2m in fines from UK watchdog – and 68% of penalties are still outstanding
Gareth Corfield reports:
Scofflaws have failed to pay nearly £2m in fines handed out by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office over the past 18 months, according to new research.
Between January 2019 and August 2020, the ICO issued a total of £3.2m in monetary penalty notices but just £1.03m has been paid, according to research from SMS API biz The SMS Works.
