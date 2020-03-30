Data Protection and Privacy Officer Priorities 2020 Report

Mar 302020
March 30, 2020 Misc
A survey of 471 data protection and privacy officers provides valuable insights into their challenges and priorities for 2020 — from CPO Magazine.
Key highlights:
- 27% named getting budget and available resources as the organization’s No. 1 challenge
- 49% have made governance of data processing and the formation of a privacy-aware culture a top priority
- 20% are making new privacy technology implementation a priority only after privacy programs have matured
- 57% of organizations have an annual budget of no more than $250,000 for data protection and privacy
- 76% of organizations have fewer than 10 employees in roles focused on data protection and privacy
Read more on CPO Magazine.