Data Protection and Privacy Officer Priorities 2020 Report

Mar 302020
 
 March 30, 2020

A survey of 471 data protection and privacy officers provides valuable insights into their challenges and priorities for 2020 — from CPO Magazine.

Key highlights:
  • 27% named getting budget and available resources as the organization’s No. 1 challenge
  • 49% have made governance of data processing and the formation of a privacy-aware culture a top priority
  • 20% are making new privacy technology implementation a priority only after privacy programs have matured
  • 57% of organizations have an annual budget of no more than $250,000 for data protection and privacy
  • 76% of organizations have fewer than 10 employees in roles focused on data protection and privacy

