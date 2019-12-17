Data Protection and GDPR in UK Schools and Educational Establishments

Ed Hyde writes:

GDPR has been in effect since the 25th May 2018, replacing previous data protection legislation, with the aim of making all data collection, storage and use more transparent. Companies and organisations that do not comply with the new regulations face heavy fines and penalties.

Older regulations could be more difficult to understand, especially in the terminology used in documentation, leaving people confused as to their rights when it came to what data of theirs was being collected, used and shared. Whilst these changes initially had people looking at industries like healthcare and banking, schools and other educational establishments have also had to make major changes in order to stay in line with the new regulations.