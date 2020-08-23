Data-Informed Predictive Policing Was Heralded As Less Biased. Is It?

Annie Gilbertson writes that early claims about how predictive policing would solve some of society’s problems with racism have not materialized. To the contrary, they may be making things worse.

…. Early versions of data-driven policing were used in the 1990s, but it has grown more popular and the technology more sophisticated over the last decade. By 2017, about a third of large agencies were using predictive analytics software, according to a report funded by the U.S. Department of Justice. Even more planned to adopt it.

The technology was sold to law enforcement agencies as objective, but a growing body of research suggests that it may only further entrench biased policing.