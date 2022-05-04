Data Broker SafeGraph Stops Selling Location Data of People Who Visit Planned Parenthood

May 042022
Joseph Cox reports:
SafeGraph, a location data broker, has stopped offering data related to Planned Parenthood and other similar family planning centers after Motherboard found it was possible to buy information on how many people were visiting the facilities, where they came from, and where they went afterwards, something that experts saw as highly concerning in the wake of the Supreme Court’s potential plan to repeal Roe v. Wade.
h/t, Joe Cadillic