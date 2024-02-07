Data broker allegedly selling de-anonymized info to face FTC lawsuit after all

Ashley Belanger reports:

The Federal Trade Commission has succeeded in keeping alive its first federal court case against a geolocation data broker that’s allegedly unfairly selling large quantities of data in violation of the FTC Act.

On Saturday, US District Judge Lynn Winmill denied Kochava’s motion to dismiss an amended FTC complaint, which he said plausibly argued that “Kochava’s data sales invade consumers’ privacy and expose them to risks of secondary harms by third parties.”

Winmill’s ruling reversed a dismissal of the FTC’s initial complaint, which the court previously said failed to adequately allege that Kochava’s data sales cause or are likely to cause a “substantial” injury to consumers.