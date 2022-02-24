Data Act: European Commission proposes measures for a fair and innovative data economy

Today, the Commission proposes new rules on whocan use and access data generated in the EU across all economic sectors. The Data Act will ensure fairness in the digital environment, stimulate a competitive data market, open opportunities for data-driven innovation and make data more accessible for all. It will lead to new, innovative services and more competitive prices for aftermarket services and repairs of connected objects. This last horizontal building block of the Commission’s data strategy will play a key role in the digital transformation, in line with the 2030 digital objectives.
Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe fit for the Digital Age, said: “We want to give consumers and companies even more control over what can be done with their data, clarifying who can access data and on what terms. This is a key Digital Principle that will contribute to creating a solid and fair data-driven economy and guide the Digital transformation by 2030.”
Read the full press release from the European Commission at https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_22_1113