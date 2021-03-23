‘Dark Patterns’ in Consumer Data Privacy Garner Policy Attention

Andrea Vittorio reports:

California’s first-in-the-nation ban on web and app designs that make it difficult for consumers to control use of their data for advertising could usher in greater regulatory scrutiny of tech companies’ privacy practices.

Newly finalized rules issued under the state’s privacy law prohibit so-called dark patterns that restrict consumers’ ability to tell companies not to sell their data. Such patterns can also be used to nudge consumers into settings that allow for more data gathering, or to influence consumer behavior in other contexts such as online shopping.