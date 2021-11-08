D.Vt.: Def has to show his reasonable expectation of privacy in his Facebook account; what are the privacy settings?
John Wesley Hall notes:
Defendant didn’t show a reasonable expectation of privacy in his Facebook account by showing what he did to keep the account private. Even if he did, there was probable cause for the Facebook warrant. United States v. Whitcomb, 2021 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 214485 (D.Vt. Nov. 5, 2021).
It would be nice to know what the court would have considered privacy settings that would support a claim of reasonable expectation of privacy.