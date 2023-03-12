D.Idaho: Def can’t get access to his cell phone yet because govt has yet to search it because it’s password protected
Mar 122023
FourthAmendment.com notes this case in Idaho:
Defendant wants return of his cell phone because he asserts, without specifying, that there is exculpatory evidence on it. The government responds that it hasn’t opened the phone yet because it is password protected. The government wants the password to open it, but defendant refuses. There’s nothing to preclude at trial here yet. United States v. Vezina, 2023 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 38806 (D. Idaho Mar. 7, 2023).
Read the excerpt from the court’s opinion on FourthAmendment.com.