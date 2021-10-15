Cybersecurity Experts Sound Alarm on Apple and E.U. Phone Scanning Plans

Oct 152021
October 15, 2021 Featured News
Kellen Browning reports:
More than a dozen prominent cybersecurity experts on Thursday criticized plans by Apple and the European Union to monitor people’s phones for illicit material, calling the efforts ineffective and dangerous strategies that would embolden government surveillance.
In a 46-page study, the researchers wrote that the proposal by Apple, aimed at detecting images of child sexual abuse on iPhones, as well as an idea forwarded by members of the European Union to detect similar abuse and terrorist imagery on encrypted devices in Europe, used “dangerous technology.”
Read more on DNYUZ. This story previously appeared on the New York Times.