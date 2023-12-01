Cyber Command, NSA nominee now double-blocked

Martin Matishak reports:
A senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee is vowing to block a vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick to helm U.S. Cyber Command and National Security Agency until he receives more details about a controversial surveillance practice.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) pledged Thursday to object to Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh receiving a floor vote until the Defense Department acknowledges if the spy agency he has been picked to lead is buying the location data and web browsing records of U.S. citizens from data brokers.
