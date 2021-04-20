Cyber agency asks Indian FB users to enhance account privacy after global data leak

Apr 202021
April 20, 2021 Business
The Tribune reports:
Country’s cyber security agency CERT-In has advised Facebook users to strengthen their account privacy settings after a recent global ‘data scraping’ incident in the social media platform was detected that affected about 61 lakh Indians.
“As the Facebook platform evolves and grows, parts of your account could be public. Data could also be collected and shared in ways you don’t know about,” the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In said in a public advisory issued on Monday.
