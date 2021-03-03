CVS, Walgreens Look for Big Data Reward From Covid-19 Vaccinations

Sharon Terlep reports:

The ability to connect digitally and amass data on people who wouldn’t otherwise be customers provides a benefit to companies, which aren’t likely to see a financial windfall from their role in vaccinating the U.S. masses against Covid-19.

[…]

Walgreens requires visitors to its website sign up for a Walgreens account to search for open appointments. In doing so, people get marketing emails that they may opt out of receiving, and agree to let Walgreens “automatically collect information about you and your use of the Services, including without limitation, your real-time location, MAC address, and IP address.”