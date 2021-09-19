Crypto Holders Sue Apple Over ‘Fake’ Wallet App Scam

Sep 192021
Cheyenne Ligon reports:
Apple is being sued yet again for damages resulting from an allegedly fake scam app available in its App Store, this time involving cryptocurrency.
In a class-action complaint filed on Thursday, the named plaintiff – Maryland resident Hadona Diep, described as a “full-time cyber-security IT professional” – accused Apple of knowingly “authorizing a malicious application” in its App Store that caused Diep to lose 474 XRP tokens, worth about $507 at the time of publication.
