Criminals arrested after trusting encrypted chat app cracked by police

March 12, 2021 Breaches, Featured News
Graham Cluley reports:
Police in the Netherlands and Belgium have made hundreds of raids, and arrested at least 80 people, after cracking into an encrypted phone network used by organised criminals.
In a press release, Europol said that crime-fighting authorities in France, Belgium and the Netherlands had not only arrested a large number of suspected criminals, but also shut down the SKY ECC communication platform.
Read more on The State of Security, but doo read the whole article, because it turns out it wasn’t SKY ECC’s official app that was cracked.