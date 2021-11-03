CPS teachers ‘blindsided’ after access to popular classroom software yanked due to new student privacy law

Sneha Dey reports:

Online privacy advocates in recent years pushed Illinois lawmakers to force school districts to protect student data — but some Chicago Public Schools teachers say they were “blindsided” by the district’s enforcement of the law that’s led them to lose access to key programs used to teach thousands of students.

[…]

Among the software products that violate the law, CPS now says, are programs like Code.org, which is widely used in computer science classes, and Adobe applications used for artistic design and newspaper page layouts. That left has many high school newspapers unable to produce their print editions.

Also off limits is Scratch, software to create interactive stores, animations and games. CPS had partnered with the Scratch Foundation to hold family coding nights, among other events.