CPRA countdown: Changes to consumer rights in California

Tim Tobin, Julian Flamant, and Filippo Raso of Hogan Lovell write:

As we have previously highlighted, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) has created several new consumer rights that will require businesses to change existing California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) compliance programs. While various existing consumer CCPA rights will continue, such as access and deletion rights, those rights have been modified. The CPRA will also include new consumer rights to opt-out of the “sharing” of their personal information (PI) and limit the use and disclosure of sensitive PI, as well as a new right of correction. This installment of our practical series on the CPRA lays out key considerations for adapting CCPA consumer rights processes to align with the CPRA.