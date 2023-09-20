Covington Client Intervenes in SEC Battle, Objecting to Disclosure of Identity

 September 20, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court

Abigail Adcox reports:

A Covington & Burling client whose information may have been exposed in a 2020 cyberattack is insisting that its identity should not be disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which had sought out client names in a subpoena to the law firm.

The client, following a subpoena battle between Covington and SEC, has filed a motion to intervene in the case under a pseudonym. The client’s motion was signed by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta of the District of Columbia on Wednesday.

Read more at Law.com.

