Covington Client Intervenes in SEC Battle, Objecting to Disclosure of Identity

Sep 202023
Abigail Adcox reports:
A Covington & Burling client whose information may have been exposed in a 2020 cyberattack is insisting that its identity should not be disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which had sought out client names in a subpoena to the law firm.
The client, following a subpoena battle between Covington and SEC, has filed a motion to intervene in the case under a pseudonym. The client’s motion was signed by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta of the District of Columbia on Wednesday.
