COVID-19 Vaccine Verification Frameworks: Emerging Standards Seek to Balance Privacy Concerns With Public Health Benefits
Danielle Kehl and Libbie Canter of Covington and Burling write:
As COVID-19 vaccination becomes required in more personal and professional contexts, several different frameworks have emerged that propose both guiding principles and technical requirements for vaccine verification systems, including those developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Good Health Pass Collaborative (GHPC).
Digital vaccination certificates are electronic immunization records that function like paper vaccination records and are accessible to both the vaccinated person and those who need to verify the individual’s vaccine status. The frameworks proposed by WHO and GHCP are not specific programs or applications, but rather a set of standards and protocols designed to create reliable, interoperable systems that can function across a variety of contexts and technologies.
Read more on InsidePrivacy.