COVID-19 patient sues Health P.E.I. for privacy breach at hospital

May 1, 2022 Breaches, Court, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Brian Higgins reports:
A man who says he was the first person on Prince Edward Island to be hospitalized for COVID-19 is suing Health P.E.I. for breach of privacy.
According to a civil suit filed in P.E.I. Supreme Court, information about the man’s medical condition, including the fact that he is HIV-positive, was leaked by a hospital employee and published by Island blogger and political activist Kevin Arsenault.
