COVID-19 patient sues Health P.E.I. for privacy breach at hospital

A man who says he was the first person on Prince Edward Island to be hospitalized for COVID-19 is suing Health P.E.I. for breach of privacy.

According to a civil suit filed in P.E.I. Supreme Court, information about the man’s medical condition, including the fact that he is HIV-positive, was leaked by a hospital employee and published by Island blogger and political activist Kevin Arsenault.

