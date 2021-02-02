COVID-19 “passports” and some other privacy news you may have missed…

Feb 022021
February 2, 2021 Healthcare, Surveillance
Are COVID-19 ‘passports’ really going to be a thing? Start reading….
The Vaccination Credential Initiative:
“Coalition partners include CARIN Alliance, Cerner, Change Healthcare, The Commons Project Foundation, Epic, Evernorth, Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, MITRE, Oracle, Safe Health, Salesforce.”
Biometrics companies rush to launch Covid ‘passports’
World Health Access VAX Passbook:
You Can Now Get a COVID ‘Passport’ for $19.95
Denmark- Data Protection Agency investigating Medicals Nordic’s handling of COVID data:
https://www.datatilsynet.dk/presse-og-nyheder/nyhedsarkiv/2021/jan/datatilsynet-ser-paa-haandtering-af-testresultater
Denmark- Personal data stolen from coronavirus track-and-trace program:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-netherlands-datapr/personal-data-stolen-from-dutch-coronavirus-track-and-trace-programme-idUSKBN29Y1H3
Bot Lets Hackers Easily Look Up Facebook Users’ Phone Numbers:
