COVID-19 “passports” and some other privacy news you may have missed…

 February 2, 2021  Posted by  Healthcare, Surveillance

Are COVID-19 ‘passports’ really going to be a thing?  Start reading….

The Vaccination Credential Initiative:
“Coalition partners include CARIN Alliance, Cerner, Change Healthcare, The Commons Project Foundation, Epic, Evernorth, Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, MITRE, Oracle, Safe Health, Salesforce.”
Denmark- Data Protection Agency investigating Medicals Nordic’s handling of COVID data:
Denmark- Personal data stolen from coronavirus track-and-trace program:
Bot Lets Hackers Easily Look Up Facebook Users’ Phone Numbers:
