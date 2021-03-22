COVID-19 Labor & Employment Litigation Tracker

Littler Mendelson writes:

Since March 12, there have been 2,038 lawsuits (including 159 class actions) filed against employers due to alleged labor and employment violations related to the coronavirus. States with the most filings include: California (491); New Jersey (239); Florida (167); New York (158); and Ohio (116).

Industries with the most filings are: healthcare (495 cases); manufacturing (225 cases); retail (183 cases); public administration (178 cases); and hospitality (154 cases).