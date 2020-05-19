COVID-19 data sharing with law enforcement sparks concern

May 192020
May 19, 2020 Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.
AP reports:
Public health officials in at least two-thirds of U.S. states are sharing the addresses of people who have the coronavirus with first responders. Supporters say the measure is designed to protect those on the front line, but it’s sparked concerns of profiling in minority communities already mistrustful of law enforcement.
An Associated Press review of those states found that at least 10 states also share the names of everyone who tests positive.
