Court Won’t Hear Merits of EPIC Suit Challenging Secret Postal Service Surveillance Program

Mar 262022
March 26, 2022 Court, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
From EPIC.org:
A federal district court on Friday dismissed EPIC’s lawsuit challenging a secret surveillance program run out of the law enforcement wing of the Postal Service, reasoning that EPIC did not suffer a “cognizable injury in fact” from the Service’s unlawful refusal to disclose information about the program.
In EPIC v. USPS, EPIC is seeking to enforce privacy protections in the E-Government Act of 2002 against the Postal Inspection Service. In recent years, agents from the Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP) have used facial recognition, social media monitoring tools, and other advanced surveillance technologies to infiltrate online communities and monitor protests.
