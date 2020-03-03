Court Upholds Facebook Privacy Settlement Over Message Scanning

Wendy Davis reports:

A federal appeals court has upheld a Facebook’s settlement of a class-action privacy lawsuit centered on allegations that the company scans users’ private messages.

The settlement — which requires Facebook to add a single, 22-word sentence to its help site — faced a challenge by an activist who argued the deal doesn’t benefit users.

On Tuesday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that challenge, writing that the new disclaimer mandated by the deal is valuable.