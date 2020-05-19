Court Sends Google Assistant Privacy Lawsuit Back for a Redo

Venkat Balasubramani explains:

This is a putative class action against Google alleging that Google Assistant actively listened (mistakenly) based on a misperceived voice command. The lawsuit complains about the fact that Google used the recordings from these “false accepts”. The court grants Google’s motion to dismiss, but allows plaintiffs to amend their claims. In the process, the court recognizes two of plaintiffs’ claims as valid, and further signals that a few other of plaintiffs’ claims are likely to survive, depending on plaintiffs’ ability to allege that they used their devices in a setting reasonably understood to be private.