Court rules for Sofia Vergara in case said to be brought by unborn children

 January 30, 2021

Actress Sofia Vergara has received a favorable ruling in Louisiana in a lawsuit brought by a former boyfriend who says he’s acting on behalf of their unborn children.

Ex-boyfriend Nick Loeb sued Vergara, of Modern Family fame, in Louisiana state court but has not found any favorable judges there. On Jan. 27, a three-judge panel of the state’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed most of the trial court’s ruling against Loeb.

He is hoping to use a surrogate to birth two embryos the two produced when they were together. They have been frozen in a facility in California since Loeb and Vergara split in 2014.

