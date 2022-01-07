Court Orders Twitter Reveal Anonymous Tweeter Over Sketchy Copyright Claim, Because That Tweeter Won’t Show Up In Court

For more than one decade, Kurt Wimmer was this blog and this blogger's First Amendment defender, representing me pro bono. It was only with Kurt's help and that of his colleagues that I was able to stand up for press freedom against the many intimidation attempts and legal threats this site and DataBreaches.net experience on an all-too-frequent basis.

But as much as I will miss Kurt as a lawyer, I will miss him as much as a friend.

My condolences to his family, his colleagues at Covington & Burling, and his many friends and admirers in the privacy community.

May his compassion, his generosity of spirit, and his grace serve as an example for us all.