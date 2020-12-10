Court orders encrypted email biz Tutanota to build a backdoor in user’s mailbox, founder says ‘this is absurd’
Here we go again? Will this be another LavaBit?
Gareth Corfield reports:
Tutanota has been served with a court order to backdoor its encrypted email service – a situation founder Matthias Pfau described to The Register as “absurd.”
Our friends at Heise reported auf Deutsch that a court in Germany last month ordered Tutanota to help investigators monitor the contents of a user’s encrypted mailbox. The site has until the end of the year to add functionality to perform this surveillance.
