Court of Justice of the EU Greenlights GDPR Collective Claims Without a Mandate

May 252022
 
Dan Cooper, Kristof Van Quathem, and Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington and Burling write:

On April 28, 2022, the Court of Justice of the EU (“CJEU”) decided that consumer protection associations may bring collective claims without a mandate from the affected consumers, including for violations of the GDPR, relying on national consumer law provisions.  The words “without a mandate” refers to the fact that the organization is not representing a particular consumer or group of consumers, rather, it is representing the collective interests of those whose personal data have been processed in a manner contrary to the GDPR, without naming particular data subjects.

Read more at InsidePrivacy.

