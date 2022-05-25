Court of Justice of the EU Greenlights GDPR Collective Claims Without a Mandate

May 252022
Dan Cooper, Kristof Van Quathem, and Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington and Burling write:
On April 28, 2022, the Court of Justice of the EU (“CJEU”) decided that consumer protection associations may bring collective claims without a mandate from the affected consumers, including for violations of the GDPR, relying on national consumer law provisions. The words “without a mandate” refers to the fact that the organization is not representing a particular consumer or group of consumers, rather, it is representing the collective interests of those whose personal data have been processed in a manner contrary to the GDPR, without naming particular data subjects.
Read more at InsidePrivacy.