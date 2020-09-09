Court Dismisses Privacy Case Against Google, Medical Center

Marianne Kolbasuk McGee reports:

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed last year against Google and the University of Chicago Medicine involving complex privacy and other issues related to the use of patients’ de-identified electronic health record data. But the court left the door open to filing an amended complaint.

“The case was dismissed solely on procedural grounds,” says privacy and security attorney Paul Hales, principal of law firm Hales Law Group, who was not involved in the case. “According to the opinion, the complaint failed to state a legal claim for which the court could give them a remedy or grant relief.”