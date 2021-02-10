Court Dismisses CCPA Claim Against Google

Rafael Reyneri of Covington & Burling writes:

Last week, a federal district court in San Francisco dismissed a claim under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”). The plaintiff alleged that Google had collected personal information without complying with the CCPA’s notice and consent requirements. The court held that the CCPA’s private right of action does not extend to these provisions of the law. It appears that this is the first time a court expressly reached this conclusion. The case is McCoy v. Alphabet, No. 20‑cv‑05427 (N.D. Cal. Feb. 2, 2021).