Council of the EU Released a (New) Draft of the ePrivacy Regulation

Dan Cooper and Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington and Burling write:

On January 5, 2021, the Council of the European Union released a new, draft version of the ePrivacy Regulation, which is meant to replace the ePrivacy Directive. The European Commission approved a first draft of the ePrivacy Regulation in January 2017. The draft regulation has since then been under discussion in the Council.

On January 1, 2021, Portugal took over the presidency of the Council for six months. Ahead of the next meeting of the Council’s working party responsible for the draft ePrivacy Regulation, the Portuguese Presidency issued a revised version of the draft regulation. This is the 14th draft version of the ePrivacy Regulation (including the European Commission’s first draft).