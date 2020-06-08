Council Demands Investigation Into NYPD Privacy Breach

Brigid Bergin reports:

The City Council wants investigations into recent privacy breaches from the NYPD, including the release last weekend of the arrest record of Chiara de Blasio, the mayor’s daughter. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Council member Ritchie Torres made the request to both the city’s Department of Investigation and the Conflicts of Interest Board.

Torres says the Council believes there are two guilty parties.

“Those who committed the privacy breach are in violation of the City Charter, and those who knew of the privacy breach but said nothing are in violation of Executive Order 16 which requires public servants to report illegal conduct to the Department of Investigation.”