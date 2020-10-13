Cosmetic surgeon commits professional misconduct and privacy breaches: disciplinary committee

Bernise Carolino reports:

A discipline committee has made a finding of professional misconduct in relation to a doctor whose cosmetic surgery clinic implemented a surveillance system that reached private areas where patients would undress.

In Ontario (College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario) v. Jugenburg, 2020 ONCPSD 40, a Toronto-based physician who owned and practised at a cosmetic surgery clinic allegedly committed an act of professional misconduct relevant to the practice of medicine that members of the profession would reasonably regard as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional in violation of paragraph 1(1)33 of Ontario Regulation 856/93 made under the Medicine Act, 1991.