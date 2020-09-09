Coronavirus Schools Are Buying Up Surveillance Technology to Fight COVID-19

Colin Lecher reports:

Fayette County Public Schools, a 24-school district in Georgia, reopened its classroom doors last month. As at many schools around the country, officials in Fayette have concerns about safely bringing students back to school amid a pandemic—and they’re turning to surveillance technology for help.

…. But is this surveillance technology useful at preventing an outbreak? Privacy advocates say no—and also worry that expensive technology installed during the pandemic could be used to track students long after it subsides.

Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project and a host of the podcast “Surveillance and the City,” said the efficacy of temperature checks is far from proven and that infected people may be asymptomatic or presymptomatic.